aTyr Pharma initiated with a Buy at Lucid Capital

Lucid Capital analyst Dev Prasad initiated coverage of aTyr Pharma (ATYR) with a Buy rating and $11 price target aTyr is developing a pipeline of potential first-in-class therapies that target novel pathways regulated by extracellular tRNA synthetases, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says efzofitimod showed promising Phase 1b/2a results, with dose-dependent reductions in steroid use and improvements in pulmonary function versus placebo. Lucid views efzofitimod as “moderately de-risked with significant market” potential in pulmonary sarcoidosis.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.