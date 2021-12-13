aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$2.3m in the last 12 months

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

aTyr Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Paul Schimmel made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$8.00 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$8.03 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the aTyr Pharma insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months aTyr Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:LIFE Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

Insiders at aTyr Pharma Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at aTyr Pharma. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$2.0m worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of aTyr Pharma

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that aTyr Pharma insiders own about US$6.8m worth of shares (which is 3.0% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About aTyr Pharma Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that aTyr Pharma insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that aTyr Pharma is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

