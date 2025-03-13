ATYR PHARMA Earnings Results: $ATYR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ATYR PHARMA ($ATYR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, beating estimates of -$0.23 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $11,332 by $-11,332.

ATYR PHARMA Insider Trading Activity

ATYR PHARMA insiders have traded $ATYR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATYR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JILL MARIE BROADFOOT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,254 shares for an estimated $4,740

NANCY DENYES (General Counsel) sold 899 shares for an estimated $3,398

