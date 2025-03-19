Is aTyr Pharma (ATYR) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Atyr Pharma (ATYR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atyr Pharma is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1012 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Atyr Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATYR's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ATYR has returned 6.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atyr Pharma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH). The stock is up 11.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Delcath Systems, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 132.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atyr Pharma belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.3% so far this year, meaning that ATYR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Delcath Systems, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 84-stock industry is currently ranked #129. The industry has moved -3.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Atyr Pharma and Delcath Systems, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

