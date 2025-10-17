Atwood & Palmer Unload $34 Million of Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) Stock: Should Investors Sell Too?

Key Points

Atwood & Palmer sold 211,505 shares of Palantir Technologies; estimated transaction value of approximately $34.28 million during Q3 2025.

Post-sale position: 450,380 shares, valued at $82.16 million as of September 30, 2025.

Palantir remains the fund’s largest holding, accounting for 4.83% of AUM as of September 30, 2025.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reported a significant reduction in its Palantir Technologies position, selling 211,505 shares for an estimated $34.28 million, based on the average price during Q3 2025, per its October 15, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 15, 2025, Atwood & Palmer reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) during the third quarter.

The fund sold approximately 211,505 shares, with the estimated trade value calculated at $34.28 million based on the mean unadjusted closing price for the period from July 1 to September 30, 2025.

What else to know

Following the sale, Palantir represents 4.83% of Atwood & Palmer's reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025, remaining its 1st-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing:

Palantir Technologies: $82.16 million (4.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Alphabet: $66.46 million (3.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Avantis International Equity ETF: $58.08 million (3.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Debt Hard Currency ETF: $56.45 million (3.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF: $55.19 million (3.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 14, 2025, Palantir shares were priced at $179.74, up 314.1% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 299 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-14) $179.74 Market Capitalization $410.54 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $763.29 million

Company Snapshot

Palantir Technologies:

Offers software platforms including Palantir Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), focused on data integration, analytics, and AI-driven decision support.

Serves government agencies, defense and intelligence organizations, and commercial enterprises seeking advanced data solutions.

Operates globally with a presence in North America, Europe, and other international markets, supporting both public and private sector clients.

Palantir Technologies is a leading provider of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence software, operating at a global scale with a strong presence in both government and commercial sectors.

The company’s platforms help organizations unlock actionable insights from complex and sensitive datasets, supporting mission-critical operations and digital transformation.

Foolish take

Atwood & Palmer sold roughly one-third of its remaining stake in Palantir during the third quarter, but the stock remains its largest position.

Palantir's price has more than quadrupled over the last year, so the firm's sale may have been a rebalancing. Whether this rebalancing was forced or not is unknown.

Since late 2023, Atwood & Palmer have reduced the number of Palantir shares they own from 1.2 million to 450 thousand today. With the stock's price spiking from $16 to $182 per share over this time, the firm may not have had a choice but to sell in order to avoid Palantir becoming too large a position in its portfolio.

This is the advantage that Foolish individual investors have over big firms like these.

The firm's current Palantir position is worth $82 million, but it would have been worth $221 million if it had simply held the same amount of shares in the company as it did two years ago.

That said, Palantir now trades at a worrisome (to put it lightly) price-to-sales ratio of 131, so Atwood & Palmer may simply think the stock has gotten too far out over its skis.

There is a lot to like about Palantir. It looks like a true Rule Breaker; it is AI-powered and should have numerous megatrends supporting its operations. However, interested investors should only buy in small portions over time, in my opinion, as it already has years' -- if not a decade's -- worth of growth baked into its valuation.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management; the total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients.

Mean unadjusted closing price: The average daily closing price of a security over a period, not adjusted for splits or dividends.

Reportable U.S. equity assets: U.S. stock holdings that must be disclosed in regulatory filings.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or index over a set period.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often detailing financial or ownership information.

Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP): A software system that uses AI to analyze data and support decision-making.

Data integration: Combining data from different sources into a unified view for analysis or operations.

Mission-critical operations: Essential business activities that must function reliably to ensure organizational success.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.