ATVI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.24, changing hands as low as $76.22 per share. Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATVI's low point in its 52 week range is $56.40 per share, with $99.459 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.48. The ATVI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

