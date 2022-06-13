ATVI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.98, changing hands as low as $74.72 per share. Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATVI's low point in its 52 week range is $56.40 per share, with $99.459 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.76. The ATVI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.