ATVI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.25, changing hands as high as $77.55 per share. Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATVI's low point in its 52 week range is $58.02 per share, with $86.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.36. The ATVI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

