ATUS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.94, changing hands as low as $24.56 per share. Altice USA Inc shares are currently trading down about 19.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATUS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.15 per share, with $31.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.15.

