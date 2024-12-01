Atturra Limited Strengthens NZ Presence with Plan B Acquisition

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.
Atturra Limited, through its subsidiary Cirrus Networks Holdings, has completed the acquisition of New Zealand-based Plan B, a prominent provider of cloud and managed services. This strategic move strengthens Atturra’s presence in New Zealand by expanding its service offerings and client base, enhancing its revenue predictability. The acquisition is valued at approximately AUD19.43 million, with additional considerations based on performance targets.
