Atturra Limited Strengthens NZ Presence with Plan B Acquisition

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atturra Limited, through its subsidiary Cirrus Networks Holdings, has completed the acquisition of New Zealand-based Plan B, a prominent provider of cloud and managed services. This strategic move strengthens Atturra’s presence in New Zealand by expanding its service offerings and client base, enhancing its revenue predictability. The acquisition is valued at approximately AUD19.43 million, with additional considerations based on performance targets.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.