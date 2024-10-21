Atturra Limited Secures Investor Confidence at AGM

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, signaling strong support for its strategic initiatives. The resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and approval of future securities issuance, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s leadership and growth plans. This development is poised to enhance Atturra’s market position in the technology sector.

