Atturra Limited Plans Major Capital Raising for Growth

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited is set to raise up to $66.6 million through a strategic capital raising initiative, aiming to fuel inorganic growth and enhance financial flexibility. The funds will support three potential acquisitions that could significantly boost Atturra’s market presence and earnings. This move positions Atturra to capitalize on expansion opportunities in the advisory and technology solutions sector.

