Atturra Limited Launches Share Purchase Plan

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire up to $30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This initiative is part of a broader capital-raising effort alongside a placement of shares to institutional and sophisticated investors, aimed at providing equitable participation. However, this offer is limited to shareholders residing in Australia and New Zealand due to legal restrictions in other countries.

