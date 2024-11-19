News & Insights

Stocks

Atturra Limited Launches Share Purchase Plan

November 19, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atturra Limited has announced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offering eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire up to $30,000 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This initiative is part of a broader capital-raising effort alongside a placement of shares to institutional and sophisticated investors, aimed at providing equitable participation. However, this offer is limited to shareholders residing in Australia and New Zealand due to legal restrictions in other countries.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.