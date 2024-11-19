Atturra Limited Launches Major Fundraising Initiative

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.
Atturra Limited has announced a fundraising initiative aiming to raise over $76 million through a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and a two-tranche placement. The SPP allows eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase shares at a discounted price of $1.05, amounting to a potential $6.05 million raised. This move could offer an attractive investment opportunity for shareholders looking to expand their portfolios.
