Atturra Limited Launches Major Fundraising Initiative

November 19, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has announced a fundraising initiative aiming to raise over $76 million through a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and a two-tranche placement. The SPP allows eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to purchase shares at a discounted price of $1.05, amounting to a potential $6.05 million raised. This move could offer an attractive investment opportunity for shareholders looking to expand their portfolios.

