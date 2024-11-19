Atturra Limited Expands Securities Offer Options

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.
Atturra Limited has updated its previous announcement regarding the proposed issuance of securities, introducing a new increment of 5,000 to the list of available parcel sizes. This move is part of a securities purchase plan, offering investors a range of parcel sizes from 1,000 to 30,000. The update aims to provide more flexibility and options for investors participating in the offer.
