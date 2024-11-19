News & Insights

Atturra Limited Expands Securities Offer Options

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has updated its previous announcement regarding the proposed issuance of securities, introducing a new increment of 5,000 to the list of available parcel sizes. This move is part of a securities purchase plan, offering investors a range of parcel sizes from 1,000 to 30,000. The update aims to provide more flexibility and options for investors participating in the offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

