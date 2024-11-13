Atturra Limited Expands Planned Share Issuance

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has announced an increase in the number of placement shares they plan to issue, updating their previous announcement made on November 13, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to expand their financial activities and potentially enhance their market presence. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

