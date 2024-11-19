Atturra Limited Expands Market with New Share Quotation

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited is set to increase its market presence by quoting 29,380,230 new fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, slated for issuance on November 21, 2024. This move could pique the interest of investors looking for opportunities in the expanding tech sector. The announcement follows previously disclosed transactions, positioning Atturra for potential growth.

