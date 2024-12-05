Atturra Limited Expands with ComActivity Acquisition

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited is set to strengthen its position in the manufacturing ERP solutions market with its acquisition of Sydney-based ComActivity. The deal, valued at up to $14.5 million, will allow Atturra to expand its capabilities in Infor’s M3 product suite and access 61 new clients in the ANZ region. This strategic move aligns with Atturra’s focus on technology specialization and aims to deliver innovative solutions to its manufacturing clients.

