Atturra Limited Director Increases Performance Rights

Atturra Limited has announced a change in director Stephen Kowal’s interest in securities, with an increase in performance rights following shareholder approval. Kowal now holds 1,875,114 performance rights indirectly through SWK Family Pty Ltd, valued at approximately $998,242.50. This move highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning its leadership’s interests with shareholder value.

