News & Insights

Stocks

Atturra Limited Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raising

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited (ASX: ATA) has initiated a trading halt on its securities in anticipation of announcing the completion of a capital raising, aiming to manage its disclosure obligations effectively. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.