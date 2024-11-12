Atturra Limited Announces Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited (ASX: ATA) has initiated a trading halt on its securities in anticipation of announcing the completion of a capital raising, aiming to manage its disclosure obligations effectively. The halt is expected to last until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.