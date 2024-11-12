Atturra Limited Announces New Securities Purchase Plan

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited has announced a securities purchase plan, proposing to issue up to 5,761,905 new ordinary fully paid shares. The offer is set to close on December 5, 2024, with the issuance date scheduled for December 11, 2024. This move presents an opportunity for investors to acquire additional shares in the company.

