Atturra Limited Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Details

November 17, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited, a prominent advisory and technology solutions provider, has released documents related to their upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. The ASX-listed company, known for its partnerships with global leaders like Microsoft and Cisco, services major public and private sectors in Australia across various industries. This announcement is crucial for investors and stakeholders interested in the company’s strategic directions and governance.

