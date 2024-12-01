News & Insights

Atturra Expands into New Zealand with Plan B Acquisition

December 01, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited, through its subsidiary Cirrus Networks, is set to acquire New Zealand’s Plan B, a leading provider of cloud, network connectivity, and managed services. This acquisition will broaden Atturra’s reach across New Zealand, adding over 1000 clients and enhancing its managed services portfolio. The deal, valued at over AUD19 million, is part of Atturra’s strategic expansion into new markets and capabilities.

