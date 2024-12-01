Atturra Expands into New Zealand with Plan B Acquisition

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atturra Limited, through its subsidiary Cirrus Networks, is set to acquire New Zealand’s Plan B, a leading provider of cloud, network connectivity, and managed services. This acquisition will broaden Atturra’s reach across New Zealand, adding over 1000 clients and enhancing its managed services portfolio. The deal, valued at over AUD19 million, is part of Atturra’s strategic expansion into new markets and capabilities.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.