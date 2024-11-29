News & Insights

Stocks

Atturra Bolsters IT Services with Chrome Acquisition

November 29, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Atturra Limited, through its subsidiary Anatas Pty Ltd, has completed the acquisition of Melbourne-based Chrome Consulting, a leading provider of enterprise content management services. This strategic move enhances Atturra’s capabilities in the growing IT services market and opens new opportunities in enterprise solutions. The acquisition aligns with Atturra’s commitment to innovation and market leadership, promising improved efficiency and value for their clients.

For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.