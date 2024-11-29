Atturra Bolsters IT Services with Chrome Acquisition

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited, through its subsidiary Anatas Pty Ltd, has completed the acquisition of Melbourne-based Chrome Consulting, a leading provider of enterprise content management services. This strategic move enhances Atturra’s capabilities in the growing IT services market and opens new opportunities in enterprise solutions. The acquisition aligns with Atturra’s commitment to innovation and market leadership, promising improved efficiency and value for their clients.

