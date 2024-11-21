Atturra Acquires Chrome Consulting to Expand ECM Leadership

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Atturra Limited is set to enhance its leadership in the Australian IT market with the acquisition of Melbourne-based Chrome Consulting, a prominent OpenText partner. This strategic move aims to boost Atturra’s enterprise content management capabilities and expand its client base within SAP and Microsoft landscapes. The deal, valued at up to $7.5 million, aligns with Atturra’s strategy to offer top-tier IT solutions.
For further insights into AU:ATA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.