Atturra Acquires Chrome Consulting to Expand ECM Leadership

Atturra Limited is set to enhance its leadership in the Australian IT market with the acquisition of Melbourne-based Chrome Consulting, a prominent OpenText partner. This strategic move aims to boost Atturra’s enterprise content management capabilities and expand its client base within SAP and Microsoft landscapes. The deal, valued at up to $7.5 million, aligns with Atturra’s strategy to offer top-tier IT solutions.

