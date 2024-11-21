News & Insights

Atturra Acquires Chrome Consulting to Expand ECM Leadership

November 21, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Atturra Limited (AU:ATA) has released an update.

Atturra Limited is set to enhance its leadership in the Australian IT market with the acquisition of Melbourne-based Chrome Consulting, a prominent OpenText partner. This strategic move aims to boost Atturra’s enterprise content management capabilities and expand its client base within SAP and Microsoft landscapes. The deal, valued at up to $7.5 million, aligns with Atturra’s strategy to offer top-tier IT solutions.

