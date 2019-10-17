AT&T's Xandr purchases TV advertising company clypd - source

By Sheila Dang

Oct 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc's T.N advertising unit Xandr has purchased clypd, an audience-based sales platform for TV advertising, according to a source familiar with the matter, in a move toward Xandr's stated goal of making TV ads as personally targeted as digital ads.

The purchase amount could not be learned. A Xandr spokesman declined to comment. clypd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

