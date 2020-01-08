AT&T's Xandr Enhances Portfolio With On-Demand Ad Service

AT&T Inc. T recently announced that its advertising unit, Xandr, introduced an on-demand ad-service — Pause Ads — for enhancing customer experience across various traditional and connected TV channels. The move is likely to boost ad innovation in response to dynamic TV consumption habits.



The New York-based advertising honcho’s innovative step toward ad-viewing ensures premium ad formats across cable and broadcast networks so that the audience can view the advertisement in a brand-safe viewing environment. It leverages the innate functionality of the “pause” button, making advertisements live only when consumers take a break from the content they’re currently watching. Moreover, as Pause Ads are not restricted to a standard 15 to 30 second timing, both established and emerging brands have more avenues to reach audiences in the most non-intruding manner.



Apart from uninterrupted video streaming, advertisers offer unconventional ways to distribute customizable content outside the scope of traditional in-stream commercial breaks to consumers. It also delivers relevant sound-free messages in animated formats. Xandr aims to leverage the integrated platform to deliver effective ad messages to a wider population, allowing advertisers to combine the power of addressable TV with the precision and scale of digital market. Pause Ads are available with emerging advertising partners like AT&T Mobility and EPIX across AT&T TV NOW network.



With an integrated business platform, AT&T aims to promote next-gen advertising with a new dimension to its business model. It also aims to roll out a streaming service in spring 2020 with an unrivaled bouquet of premium and exclusive content for an impressive direct-to-consumer experience across all the age groups. Dubbed HBO Max, the strategic move will equip the company to play catch-up with giant media firms like Netflix Inc. NFLX and The Walt Disney Company DIS, and secure the lion’s share of the streaming service market. All these initiatives augur well for top-line growth of the company.



AT&T has long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.4%. Driven by diligent execution of operational strategies, the stock has rallied 30.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6% in the past year.





