AT&T's WarnerMedia RIDE App Available For Toyota And Lexus Owners

Published

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America and AT&T have partnered to keep families entertained on road trips.

AT&T's WarnerMedia RIDE App is now available for Toyota and Lexus owners. The App allows Toyota and Lexus owners to connect up to five compatible devices to browse, stream and share content from the open road.

Passengers could view a rotating selection of live and on-demand content, including thousands of hours of hit TV shows and movies from top channels and services such as Cartoon Network, CNN, HBO Max and TruTV, spanning animation, news and sports programming and more.

Toyota noted that owners of select 2020 model year and newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles are eligible for a complimentary Wi-Fi data plan trial for up to 90-days. The all-new feature allows owners to activate their trial within the Toyota and Lexus owners app.

The WarnerMedia RIDE is available now in the App Store or Google Play for all U.S. unlimited data plan subscribers. WarnerMedia RIDE is included at no additional cost for existing and new unlimited subscribers.

WarnerMedia RIDE is intended for passenger use only when vehicle is in operation.

