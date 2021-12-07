AT&T’s regulatory déjà vu

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - AT&T could find getting rid of WarnerMedia is as much of a headache as acquiring it. More than 30 U.S. congressional members including Joaquin Castro and Elizabeth Warren wrote a letter https://castro.house.gov/imo/media/doc/Letter%20to%20DOJ%20(Press).pdf to the U.S. Department of Justice urging the watchdog to probe the telecom firm’s $43 billion deal to sell the telecom giant’s content business to Discovery. The lawmakers are concerned about antitrust issues including “economic opportunities for workers.”

AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey said on Monday that there is nothing unusual about getting letters from Congress. But the regulatory environment is even more aggressive than when the DOJ sued to block AT&T’s $108 billion purchase of Time Warner in 2017. The United States lost its case but under President Joe Biden has regained its mojo: It is challenging deals such as Penguin Random House’s agreement to buy rival book publisher Simon & Schuster.

Meanwhile, Discovery and AT&T’s shares are down roughly 30% since it was announced in May. That could suggest regulatory doubts are creeping in, or that shareholders don’t like the deal in the first place. Either way, what they’ve received is more uncertainty. (By Jennifer Saba)

