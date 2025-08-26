AT&T's Preferred Stock, Series C Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:
In Tuesday trading, AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: T.PRC) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are down about 1.6%.
