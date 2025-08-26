AT&T's Preferred Stock, Series C Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: T.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $19.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.82% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, T.PRC was trading at a 20.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.34% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C:

In Tuesday trading, AT&T Inc's 4.75% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (Symbol: T.PRC) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are down about 1.6%.

