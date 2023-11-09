AT&T's Preferred Stock Series A Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, T.PRA was trading at a 22.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.04% in the "Utilities" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of T.PRA shares, versus T:
Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:
In Thursday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are off about 0.3%.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FLMB
Funds Holding TLIS
MNTA Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.