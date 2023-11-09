AT&T's Preferred Stock Series A Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, T.PRA was trading at a 22.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.04% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of T.PRA shares, versus T:

Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:

In Thursday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are off about 0.3%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.