AT&T's Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $18.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, T.PRA was trading at a 14.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.21% in the "Utilities" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for T.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A:
In Monday trading, AT&T Inc's 5.00% Depositary Shares Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A (Symbol: T.PRA) is currently off about 11% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: T) are off about 6.3%.
