AT&T’s Inc., (NYSE:T) relatively Low Price can net a 7.3% Dividend Yield

AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. They operate in two wide areas:

Broadband - providing the high-speed fiber and 5G wireless broadband networks

Software-based entertainment through HBO Max, media and premium content

Most of the company revenue is derived from the communications segment, where they provide a nationwide wireless service, business advanced IP-based services, broadband & fiber communication services primarily to residential customers. In aggregate, this segment generates more than US$139b in revenue, which represents 80% of the total $US 171b operating revenue for 2020.

Some investors might be worried about the change in media consumption and the decline of traditional mass media such as CNN (which is owned by AT&T), but in the event of that happening, the company has an opportunity to make up for the loss of media share by expanding premium streaming services and producing original content.

In the chart below, we can see how the main competitors for media streaming compare. Remember, HBO and CNN are owned by AT&T.

Comparison of the main premium content media services relative search interest on Google for the past 5 years worldwide. CNN (blue), HBO (red), Disney+ (yellow), Netflix (green), Amazon Prime (purple).

This makes AT&T one of the market leaders in media & communication service for the United States, as well as a significant portion of communications for Latin America and Mexico. The company is mature, with a long history in capital investments and acquisitions.

As an established company, we will focus on the dividends that AT&T returns to shareholders.

Dividend Analysis

Dividend paying stocks like AT&T tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends.

In this case, AT&T likely looks attractive to investors, given its 7.3% dividend yield and a payment history of over ten years.

Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding AT&T for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Payout Ratios

NYSE:T Historic Dividend, June 2021

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation.

Although AT&T pays a dividend, it was loss-making during the past year. When a company recently reported a loss, we should investigate if its cash flows covered the dividend.

AT&T paid out 51% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation.

Dividend Volatility

AT&T has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments.

The dividend has been stable over the past 10 years, which is great. We think this could suggest some resilience to the business and its dividends.

During the past 10-year period, the first annual payment was US$1.7 in 2011, compared to US$2.1 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 2.2% per year over this time.

Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think is seriously impressive.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Over the past five years, it looks as though AT&T's EPS have declined at around 16% a year.

With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business.

There still might be reason to be optimistic on EPS, as analysts forecast a positive net income of US$20b by 2022, which translates to US$2.8 EPS.

Conclusion

When investors think of AT&T, they should think of massive US and foreign connectivity infrastructure instead of just CNN and HBO, because this is where the majority of revenues come from.

Dividend investors should always want to know if:

a) A company's dividends are affordable

b) If there is a track record of consistent payments

c) If the dividend is capable of growing

We're not keen on the fact that AT&T paid dividends despite reporting a loss over the past year, although fortunately its dividend was covered by cash flow.

It's not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The dividends have been relatively consistent, but we wonder if AT&T can bounce back on making solid profits.

In summary, AT&T has a number of shortcomings that we'd find it hard to get past. Things could change, but investors should think of the price they are willing to pay for that risk or to look for more attractive alternatives.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for AT&T (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing.

