AT&T's 12 Nominees Reelected To Board

(RTTNews) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that each of the 12 nominees to the company's board of directors were reelected for one-year terms, at its annual meeting of stockholders on Friday.

AT&T stockholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent auditor.

In an advisory vote, the compensation of AT&T's executive officers received 48.9% of votes cast in favor.

A stockholder proposal regarding stockholder action by written consent was defeated with 71.7% of votes cast against.

