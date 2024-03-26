Attractive Opportunities in Private Credit and Real Estate: Invesco

Invesco recently completed its Q1 update on the landscape for alternative assets. In terms of private credit, the firm sees an improving environment due to a resilient economy, inflation trending lower, rate cuts later in the year, and expectations of liquidity events in private equity. Overall, it sees investors able to get attractive yields without compromising on credit quality. It expects overall yields to remain between 11 and 12% for the year for private credit investors.

The firm sees opportunity in distressed debt and special situations to lend to ‘good companies’ with weakened balance sheets. It believes the higher rate environment has hurt smaller companies and that many of these companies are operationally sound but are ‘liquidity-constrained’, creating an opportunity to invest at attractive valuations.

In terms of real assets, Invesco notes that fundamentals remain strong, for the most part, despite lower transaction volume and stresses created by the high-rate environment. It’s particularly bullish on real estate due to improving monetary conditions, which should support transaction volumes. Even during the downturn, income fundamentals remained robust across most categories. The firm sees sound fundamentals in most areas of real estate except for offices and overbuilding in some markets. Additionally, recent economic data has been supportive of a ‘soft landing’ for the economy, which is also bullish for real estate.

Finsum: Invesco shared its thoughts on alternative assets. Overall, it’s bullish on the asset class and sees the most upside for real estate and private credit due to its positive forecast for the economy in 2024.

