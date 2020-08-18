Attractive Business Model Drives Transunion, High Debt Hurts

We recently issued an updated report on TransUnion TRU.

The company is benefitting from Big Data and analytics market, which is expanding rapidly as companies comprehend the advantages of building an analytical enterprise where decisions are derived from data and insights.

TransUnion’s business model ensures highly recurring and diversified revenue streams. During the second quarter, the U.S. Market revenues of $405 million were flat with the year-ago quarter’s figure on a reported and an organic basis. Also, Financial Services revenues of $222 million climbed 4% year over year on a reported and an organic basis. Consumer Interactive segment revenues increased 4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $128 million.

TransUnion has a debt-laden balance sheet. Total debt at the end of second-quarter 2020 was $3.63 billion, flat sequentially. The total debt-to-total capital ratio of 0.62 is higher than the industry’s 0.55 and the previous quarter’s 0.61. An increase in debt-to-capitalization ratio indicates higher risk of insolvency in challenging times.

Further, the company’s cash and cash equivalent of $432 million at the end of the second quarter was well below this debt level, underscoring that the company doesn’t have enough cash to meet this debt burden. However, the cash level can meet the short-term debt of $56 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

TransUnion currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Business Services sector are FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS, ICF International, Inc. ICFI and IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV. FactSet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ICF International and IQVIA Holdings carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for FactSet, ICF International and IQVIA Holdings is estimated at 8.5%, 10% and 9.8%, respectively.

