Attovia Prices Upsized IPO Of 17 Mln Shares At $17/Shr, To Raise $289 Mln

(RTTNews) - Attovia Therapeutics, Inc. (ATTO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases, has priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 17 million shares of common stock at $17.00 per share.

Attovia's common stock is scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "ATTO" on August 5, 2026, with the offering expected to close on August 6, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.55 million shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering's gross proceeds are estimated at approximately $289 million, before underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as a passive book-running manager for the offering.

Company Profile

Attovia is currently developing candidates for immune-mediated diseases using its proprietary ATTOBODY biparatopic biologics platform to facilitate drug discovery. The company's lead program includes ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 being developed for Chronic pruritic diseases.

Other candidates include ATTO-2306, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13, currently in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases, and ATTO-1091, currently in preclinical studies for inflammatory bowel disease.

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