Attorneys with disabilities are rare at law firms. It doesn't have to be that way, group says.

By Karen Sloan

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Attorneys with disabilities are vastly underrepresented at U.S. law firms, but a new diversity push aims to change that.

Just 1.4% of law firm lawyers identified as having a disability, according a 2023 report from the National Association of Law Placement. That number was so small that NALP said it couldn’t draw any conclusions about long-term trends. Still, that figure increased from 0.6% of all law firm lawyers reporting a disability in 2019.

Those numbers are far below the national figure of 21% of the U.S. working population who identify as having a disability, said Diversity Lab CEO Caren Ulrich Stacy.

Her organization, which promotes diversity and inclusion within law firms and legal departments, on Tuesday announced its Disability Inclusion Commitments, a pledge now signed by more than 90 law firms in the U.S., UK and Canada.

The firms have pledged to remove physical and digital barriers affecting lawyers with disabilities, bolster their hiring of disabled individuals, and conduct annual surveys in which employees can self-identify as disabled, among other measures. The pledge is voluntary and Diversity Lab did not indicate that it would track law firms' adherence to the pledge.

Attorneys with disabilities in law firms are often reluctant to self-identify out of fear of being judged harshly or unfairly by colleagues or clients, Stacy said.

The signatories include Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and Mayer Brown. Each of the participating firms has committed to working toward one or more of the 10 steps identified in the pledge during 2024.

Haley Moss, an attorney with autism who consults with law firms on inclusion matters, said she the Diversity Lab program is "a good start" but that she wants to see "more concrete steps."

"The barriers to disability inclusion [in the legal profession] are systemic," Moss said.

The Diversity Lab's initiative comes at a time when law firms are changing their diversity programs to recruit and retain attorneys of color, particularly Black and Latino lawyers, following a U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June. The decision, which ended affirmative action in universities, has prompted conservative groups to sue some law firms, including Perkins Coie and Winston & Strawn, over their programs.

Diversity Lab, which has a history of promoting racial diversity initiatives in law firms, has been focused on the inclusion of disabled attorneys for the past four years and formed a Disability Advisory group one year ago, Stacy said.

Read more:

New law firm commitments include goal that ties partner pay to diversity

Law grads with disabilities square off with California Bar over upcoming exam

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.