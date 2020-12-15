Attorney General Seeks Court Order To Compel Amazon To Comply With Investigative Subpoenas

(RTTNews) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a petition in the Sacramento County Superior Court alleging that Amazon has failed to adequately comply with lawful requests for information as part of an ongoing investigation into the status of COVID-19 cases at Amazon facilities.

Attorney General Becerra stated: "It's critical to know if these workers are receiving the protections on the job that they are entitled to under the law. We're seeking a court order to compel Amazon to comply fully with our investigative subpoenas."

