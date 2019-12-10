Attorney General Says He Wants Tech Antitrust Investigation Finished Next Year

The news will be a relief for investors in some of America’s biggest tech firms, including Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google owner Alphabet and Facebook. Tech giants have been concerned about the damage of a protracted probe.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has signaled he wants to finish the antitrust investigation into U.S. technology giants next year.

“I think it’s important to move quickly on these things as they have a cost to companies,” Barr said. “I’d like to have it completed sometime next year.”

The news may come as a relief for investors in some of America’s biggest tech firms who have been concerned about the damage of a protracted probe. The names of the firms being investigated haven’t been revealed. Some of the biggest tech firms in America are Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Google owner Alphabet and Facebook.

Barr was speaking at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

A few months ago, the Justice Department said it would initiate a review of tech firms including social-media giants, online retailers and search platforms. Barr has acted swiftly on President Trump’s wish for tech investigations. “We started in earnest in July. It’s been moving very quickly and we have a very ambitious schedule,” He said.

Barr indicated that the Justice Department is looking into areas beyond anticompetitive practices that could be prosecuted under antitrust law. Other issues include potential bias in search results by Google.

“We are also looking at behaviors across the board and that means other laws,” he said.

Barr said companies shouldn’t be targets simply because they had grown dominant in their sector. A former general counsel for Verizon Communications (VZ), he said the telecom industry is an example where a few incumbent players with large scale provide benefits such as innovation that may not be as robust in a more-fragmented market.

He indicated that the Justice Department would be scrutinizing the notion that free services—whether social media, shipping, or search results—aren’t really free. They are being paid for by selling consumer data, and that should be another area of scrutiny.

“I’m inclined to think there is no free lunch and something that’s free is getting paid for in one way or another,” he said. “The public-interest standard is broad enough to reach not just issues of pricing but practices related to so-called free or freebies.”

Barr also took a hard line on end-to-end encryption for communications, such as WhatsApp (owned by Facebook). “Encryption is good if it enables commercial use of the internet,” he said. But such services are being used by criminal enterprises to shield their communications, and the government’s hands are tied, even if a judge has approved a warrant based on probable cause.

“We have increasing horror stories of people dying or being molested, but we can’t get into the communications,” he said. “This also goes to terrorist [use of] telephones.” Barr added that even with a warrant, law enforcement still can’t get at encrypted communications, a situation he would like to change.

