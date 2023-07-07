Attorney ethics case against Trump ally Clark moves forward in DC

By David Thomas

July 7 (Reuters) - An attorney disciplinary action against former U.S. Justice Department lawyer Jeffrey Clark is moving ahead over his objections that it should be paused while he pursues an appeal to halt the proceeding.

Clark is facing disciplinary charges over his efforts while working in the Justice Department to help overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential election loss. A District of Columbia professional responsibility board on Wednesday ordered a July 12 conference to set a hearing schedule in the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ruled in June that the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel could proceed with the case, rejecting Clark's argument that it lacked jurisdiction.

Clark has appealed Contreras' ruling and argued that his case should be stayed while the appeal plays out.

But the D.C. Court of Appeals' professional responsibility board on Wednesday denied Clark's request, saying there was nothing in Contreras' ruling that merited pausing the case.

The board said the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel has asserted that Clark's case is ready for a hearing "as soon as possible after Labor Day."

Rachel Semmel, a spokesperson for the Center for Renewing America, where Clark is director of litigation, called the D.C. Bar's case "unconstitutional" for seeking to "penetrate into confidential deliberations amongst the president and his legal advisors, like Mr. Clark."

A lawyer for Clark previously described the ethics case as a "flagrant misuse" of the bar's disciplinary function that would set a "dangerous precedent."

The office filed ethics charges against Clark last year for allegedly attempting to "engage in conduct involving dishonesty" and attempting actions "that would seriously interfere with the administration of justice."

The charges center on efforts by Clark to pressure then-Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and his deputy, Richard Donoghue, to launch investigations in Georgia based on Trump's unsupported claims of voting fraud there.

The D.C. Bar has not said what kind of sanction it is seeking against Clark, which could range to suspension or disbarment. The D.C. Court of Appeals has final say on disciplinary matters involving Washington attorneys.

Read More:

Trump ally Clark loses bid to divert disciplinary charges against him

Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

(Reporting by David Thomas)

((D.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.