Attention New Grads: These Are the 8 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs Right Now

May 15, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Although the job market is competitive, recent graduates actually have it easier than last year's graduating class. Employers plan to hire 14.7% more new graduates from the Class of 2023 than they did from the Class of 2022, according to a recent report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

Of course, hiring for entry-level positions will vary depending on the field and job role, as some jobs are currently in higher demand than others. For those recent graduates who are particularly interested in remote roles, here's a look at the top entry-level, remote jobs, as identified by FlexJobs. To find these jobs, FlexJobs analyzed more than 50 career categories in its database and determined the fields with the highest number of entry-level job postings between January 1 and April 30, 2023, that offered any level of remote work, including hybrid work options.

Gorgeous smiling caucasian young blonde in blue sweater and in jeans sitting on sofa and using tablet for video call.

1. Administrative Assistant

  • Median pay: $39,680 per year

Customer support contact center female employee of Mongolian ethnicity working remotely from home, using a laptop, wearing a headset and resolving a customer’s issue with a smile.

2. Customer Service Representative

  • Median pay: $36,920 per year

Young man working at home office.

3. Business Development Representative

  • Average pay: $64,240 per year, according to Salary.com
Woman working on laptop at office while talking on phone, backlit warm light.

4. Data Analyst

  • Median pay: $100,910 per year
graphic designer working with a tablet

5. Graphic Designer

  • Median pay: $50,710 per year
Man working on laptop at home and dealing with finances stock photo

6. Marketing Coordinator

  • Average pay: $51,263 per year, according to Glassdoor

Happy young Afro American entrepreneur woman in glasses counting profit, on calculator at laptop computer, analyzing benefits, enjoying financial success, job high result, smiling.

7. Staff Accountant

  • Median pay: $77,250 per year
Businesswoman working in office, doing a video call with digital tablet.

8. Therapist

  • Median pay: $49,880 per year

Job data is sourced from FlexJobs' list of Top Remote, Entry-Level Job Titles. Salary data is sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unless otherwise noted, and is accurate as of May 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Attention New Grads: These Are the 8 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

