Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale

The past few years have not been kind to real estate investors. Despite the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates, 30-year mortgage rates remain historically elevated, and major homebuilders are seeing steep declines. The big three—PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), Lennar (NYSE: LEN), and D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI)—are down nearly 20%, 20%, and more than 25%, respectively, from their year-to-date (YTD) highs.

At the same time, despite corporate America’s best return-to-office measures, office vacancy rates are approximately 18% to 19%—close to 40-year highs. Companies like Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) are down more than 20% and 49%, respectively, in 2025.

On the other hand, specialty real estate investment trusts (REITs) have forged ahead, despite the troubled housing market and dismal office occupancy rates. That is precisely the case with telecommunication REIT American Tower (NYSE: AMT).

Despite the stock's current correction, it is mostly flat for the year. For income investors looking to cycle out of growth positions amid the current market downturn, AMT can provide high yield plus capital appreciation in a corner of real estate unaffected by stagnant housing or the remote work trend.

AMT’s Price Correction Is a Buying Opportunity

American Tower is down nearly 22% from its YTD high on July 22, but it continues to trade within a stable range dating back to September 2022. For investors targeting reliable dividends, range-bound equities provide a sense of security.

Of course, shares could go lower. But a strong Q3 earnings report recently reinforced long-term confidence in the future of AMT—for shareholders and analysts alike.

When the cell tower REIT, which also operates data centers, reported on Oct. 28, it beat on both top and bottom lines.

Earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 exceeded analyst expectations of $2.64 by 14 cents, while revenue of $2.72 billion surpassed expectations of $2.65 billion.

During the earnings call, President and CEO Steven Vondran highlighted how Q3 leasing activity remained robust across the REIT’s tower and data center business segments, with near-record services revenue.

This marked the fourth consecutive quarter that the REIT has beaten analyst expectations.

“These top-line trends, combined with focused execution of our strategic initiatives, have enabled us to increase our guidance for the year across all of our key consolidated metrics,” Vondran said.

Shares Should Appreciate, but the Dividend Pays You to Wait

That upward revision to full-year guidance, combined with a current pullback, has led 15 of the 20 analysts covering American Tower to assign it a Buy rating. But for income investors specifically, the REIT’s dividend pays for your patience.

Shares of AMT spin off 3.77%, or $6.80 per share annually. That yield makes it competitive with current fixed income rates, which are almost certain to go down with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s term coming to an end next spring.

Meanwhile, American Tower boasts an annualized five-year dividend growth rate of 11.38%, suggesting that while yields on Treasury bonds and other debt securities are likely to continue falling in 2026, shares of AMT will pay out more each quarter.

Returning to AMT’searnings call CFO Rod Smith underscored how—as often is the case with REITs—American Tower’s foremost priority for its shareholders is its dividend.

“After funding our dividend, we evaluate internal uses of CAPEX, inorganic opportunities, debt repayments, and share buybacks against each other to drive the highest possible risk-adjusted returns for our business,” Smith said.

That has materialized in a planned dividend payout amount of $3.2 billion, as well as opportunistic share buybacks, $28 million of which have already been executed and $2 billion of which remain authorized.

Here’s What Wall Street Thinks About American Tower

The term “buy the dip” gets used ad nauseam, but in AMT’s case, the fundamentals seem to support that strategy. The aforementioned factors not only suggest it will remain a strong dividend-paying stock, but it is also likely to find support in the near term and bounce higher, offering investors significant share appreciation.

With their average 12-month price target of $228.44, analysts foresee potential upside of nearly 27% from AMT’s current share price.

Additionally, the stock has minimal short interest—just 1.06%—suggesting that Wall Street’s bears are staying away. But perhaps the most significant vote of confidence from Wall Street is the exceptionally high degree of American Tower’s institutional ownership, which stands at nearly 93%.

For investors seeking steady dividends, earnings consistency, and potential share price recovery, American Tower stands out in a challenging real estate environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.