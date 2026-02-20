Attention, Income Investors: It's Time to Load Up on Energy Transfer Stock

Key Points

Energy Transfer's ultra-high-yield distribution continues to grow.

The company's business remains strong.

More growth should be on the way.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

When a company badly misses Wall Street's earnings estimates, its stock usually takes a beating. But that didn't happen with Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) after the midstream energy leader announced its 2025 fourth-quarter results on Tuesday morning.

Energy Transfer reported Q4 earnings per share of $0.25, well below the consensus estimate of $0.36 among analysts surveyed by S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). However, the unit price of the master limited partnership (MLP) stock closed down on Tuesday less than 1%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

How did Energy Transfer seemingly defy gravity? The company's overall story was better than its Q4 earnings snapshot indicates. I think this stock's strength underscores something important for income investors: It's time to load up on Energy Transfer. Here are three reasons why.

1. A growing distribution

What's the most compelling argument for why income investors should buy Energy Transfer stock? Its distribution.

Energy Transfer's distribution yield already stands at a mouth-watering 7.2%. Even better, the distribution continues to grow.

In January, the company announced a distribution increase of more than 3% year over year. Co-CEO Thomas Long also said during Energy Transfer's Q4earnings callsomething that should be music to income investors' ears: "We continue to target a long-term annual distribution growth rate of 3% to 5%."

2. A strong underlying business

Energy Transfer's Q4 earnings miss doesn't reflect a struggling business. Actually, the company's underlying business is quite strong.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) last year totaled $16 billion, setting a record for the partnership. Energy Transfer also increased its guidance for 2026. It now expects adjusted EBITDA of between $17.45 billion and $17.85 billion, up from the previous range of $17.3 billion to $17.7 billion. This upward revision was due to USA Compression's (NYSE: USAC) acquisition of J-W Power Company in January. Energy Transfer owns a controlling interest in USA Compression.

The midstream company set new partnership records in Q4 for natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation volumes and crude oil transportation volumes. Volumes in other areas of the business also increased across the board, with NGL and refined product terminals volume jumping 12% year over year.

3. More growth on the way

Energy Transfer is poised to deliver more growth this year. The ramp of its Flexport NGL export project and new Permian Basin processing plants should be key growth drivers.

The company is also leading the industry in landing deals with data centers, including a significant contract with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). However, Energy Transfer's growth isn't limited to data centers. Co-CEO Marshall "Mackie" McRea said in the Q4 call that population growth and manufacturing expansion are also important factors behind the company's growth.

It's a stretch to say that Energy Transfer is a growth stock in the same category as some high-flying stocks. However, for income investors, the growth that this midstream company is likely to deliver should be attractive.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Transfer wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Energy Transfer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.