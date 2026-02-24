Attendo AB (OM:ATT) Price Target Increased by 12.82% to 112.20

The average one-year price target for Attendo AB (OM:ATT) has been revised to 112,20 kr / share. This is an increase of 12.82% from the prior estimate of 99,45 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 106,05 kr to a high of 120,75 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.93% from the latest reported closing price of 103,00 kr / share.

Attendo AB Maintains 1.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.17%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Attendo AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATT is 0.16%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 1,082K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 698K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATT by 41.98% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 310K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATT by 2.47% over the last quarter.

SBHSX - Segall Bryant & Hamill International Small Cap Fund Retail Class holds 58K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 48.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATT by 86.04% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 50.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATT by 87.81% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.