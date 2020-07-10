Attempted 51% Attack on Bitcoin Gold Was Thwarted, Developers Say
Bitcoin goldâs developer team announced Friday night that it foiled a 51 percent attack that it had known was coming for over a week.
- Bitcoin gold alerted exchanges and mining pools of the attack on July 2, and posted a notice to the community on July 10 noting that it was time for âeveryone else to upgrade their nodes.â
- The team only revealed the attempted network takeover to the public after the unknown attacker, which had been mining blocks since July 1, released 1300 blocks late Friday night.
- Developers had circulated an update that featured a checkpoint at block 640650 on July 2. That checkpoint prevented the attackerâs chain from taking over the honest chain, they said Friday.
- âThe majority of honest pool hashpower continues to mine on the honest chain,â website maintainer CryptoDJ said in the post.Â
- According to the cryptocurrencyâs official website, there are only 108 bitcoin gold nodes which are in the world. Nearly 30% of them are in Germany.Â Bitcoin Gold communications director Edward Iskra told CoinDesk that these only represent immediately responsive nodes, and not ones that donât allow incoming connections.
- The price seems to have been unaffected by the attempted attack, trading between $9 and $10 since Tuesday, according to Bitfinex
UPDATE (July 11, 2020, 04:23 UTC): This article has been updated with additional information.
