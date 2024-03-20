Attackers shoot 15 dead in South Sudan, including local commissioner, says official

JUBA, March 20 (Reuters) - Unidentified youths have shot dead 15 people in South Sudan's Pibor region, a senior official said on Wednesday, adding that the victims included the region's commissioner.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the commissioner of Boma County in Pibor was returning from a visit to a village in the area.

"The commissioner with his team went to Nyat village and on his return he was ambushed and 15 people were killed including the commissioner," Abraham Kelang information minister of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, told Reuters.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Gareth Jones)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.