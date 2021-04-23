World Markets

Attacker fatally stabs police administrative worker near Paris

Contributor
Paris Newsroom Reuters
Published

An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris, on Friday.

Adds details on attack, past attacks

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker at the entrance to a police station in Rambouillet, a middle-class commuter town outside Paris, on Friday.

The assailant was shot and overpowered by police officers. BFM TV reported that he was of Tunisian nationality and had been shot dead. Officials did not give any information about a possible motive.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said he was on his way to his scene, as did his interior minister.

The Versailles prosecutor was investigating and France's anti-terror prosecutor had not yet been called on to take the lead, an official said.

The incident follows the fatal stabbing of four people in the headquarters of the Paris police force in 2019, and comes six months after an Islamist teenager beheaded a school teacher in the same administrative department of France.

(Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular