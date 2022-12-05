Attack on North Carolina electric grid 'new level of threat,' governor says

By Sharon Bernstein

Dec 5 (Reuters) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Monday warned of a "whole new level of threat" after this weekend's gunfire attacks on two electrical substations that left almost an entire county in the freezing dark.

Schools in Moore County will be closed for a second day on Tuesday and 38,000 households were still without power amid freezing nighttime temperatures after the Saturday shootings that Cooper called criminal attacks.

Utility workers investigating the outages over the weekend found gates broken and evidence of gunfire damage to equipment at two substations in Moore County, an area popular with tourists and known for golf resorts including Pinehurst, which has hosted the U.S. Open and Ryder Cup tournaments.

"Protecting critical infrastructure like our power system must be a top priority," said Cooper, a Democrat, in a press briefing on Monday. "This kind of attack raises a whole new level of threat."

Federal agencies including the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy are investigating the shootings, along with local and state law enforcement. So far, none have suggested a motive and no arrests have been announced.

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the incidents, the White House said on Monday.

"Early evidence suggests that it was deliberate and the investigation is under way," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a briefing.

Authorities are keeping details of the investigation close to the vest, saying only that the damage was done by firearms. However, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields on Monday indicated that whoever orchestrated the attacks knew how to take out the substations.

The saboteur "knew exactly what they were doing to do the damage and cause the outage that they did," Fields said.

On Sunday, Fields said law enforcement had not found evidence to support online speculation that the attacks came in protest of a planned drag show set for Saturday. Organizers of the show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines said that far-right activists had been trying to shut down the show for weeks, the Fayetteville Observer reported, citing the theater's executive director, Kevin Dietzel.

The newspaper reported that the show was held on Saturday despite the power outages.

Duke Energy DUK.N, which provides power to the area, said it had restored electricity to about 7,000 customers by Monday afternoon, from a total of 45,000 who had lost power after the shootings. That's nearly everyone who the company serves in Moore County, spokesman Jeff Brooks said at a press briefing on Monday.

Brooks said that for most customers, power would likely be out through Wednesday or Thursday, because the damage to the two substations was extensive, and requires complicated parts and repairs.

He said the difference between the needed repairs and a simple blackout repair was like comparing the need to change a lightbulb to the need to replace the entire heating and air conditioning system of a house.

"We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas," Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s general manager of emergency preparedness, said in a statement on Monday. "That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment – which is not an easy or quick task.”

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)

((sharon.bernstein@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.