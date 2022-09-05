World Markets

Attack kills 35 civilians in vehicle travelling in northern Burkina Faso

Thiam Ndiaga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT BADO

At least 35 civilians were killed and 37 injured in northern Burkina Faso on Monday when a vehicle in a convoy hit an improvised explosive device, the interim government said in a statement.

The escorted supply convoy from the capital Ouagadougou hit the IED between the northern towns of Djibo and Bourzanga, an area where Islamist militants have escalated attacks on villages, police and military outposts since 2015.

"Escorts rapidly secured the perimeter and took measures to assist the victims," the military government said in a statement.

